Hansi Flick reveals which Barcelona player 'makes everyone better' - and it's not Lamine Yamal
Yamal the match-winner in Bilbao
Barcelona maintained their relentless pursuit of the La Liga title on Saturday evening with a gritty 1-0 victory over Athletic Club at the formidable San Mames. After Real Madrid kept up the pressure with a win of their own 24 hours earlier, Hansi Flick’s side showed championship mettle to secure all three points in one of Spanish football's most difficult environments.
Athletic had done well to nullify Barca attacking threat, and particularly that of Yamal until he scored the only goal of the game. The 18-year-old superstar has become the focal point of the Barca attack this season, and despite being hounded by red-and-white shirts for over an hour, he eventually found the space required to exert his influence. Pedri did wonderfully well to move away from a challenge in midfield before finding Yamal, who cut inside before finding the back of the net via the far post.
The Pedri factor at San Mames
Speaking after the narrow win, Flick was quick to point out that the game's momentum shifted entirely following the introduction of Pedri at half-time. Pedri was introduced at the interval to replace Marc Bernal, who had struggled during a physical opening 45 minutes. The impact was immediate, as Barcelona took greater control of the central areas and began to dictate the tempo against a tiring Athletic side. Flick could not hide his admiration for the 23-year-old’s ability to elevate the performance levels of those around him, noting how his presence eased the burden on other creative outlets like Dani Olmo.
"Pedri makes everyone better. He changed the game. He connects the play very well. Olmo also played better in the second half. But the important thing is that they have all fought as a unit," Flick said.
Appreciation for Yamal from Flick
Despite the high praise for Pedri, Flick was also full of appreciation for Yamal. The young winger was not at his electric best throughout the night, yet he still managed to produce the game's defining moment. The German coach noted that the ability to win games even when not playing well is the hallmark of a special talent.
"He didn’t play his best game, but his goal decided it. When he has space, opportunities… he works on his game a lot in training. It’s good that in a situation he solves the game for you," Flick told reporters. It was an important reminder of the teenager's growing maturity and his knack for delivering in clutch moments for the Catalan giants.
What comes next for Barcelona?
Flick believes the strength of this Barcelona side lies in the bond between the players. He pointed to the post-match celebrations as evidence of a squad that is united in its pursuit of glory. With several key players finding their rhythm and a clear tactical identity established under his leadership, the German is optimistic about what the remainder of the campaign holds for the league leaders. With a Champions League clash against Newcastle looming, Flick's men appear to be hitting peak form at the perfect time.
