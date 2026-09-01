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Hansi Flick hails ‘incredible’ Raphinha as Barcelona dismantle Rayo Vallecano to maintain perfect start
Catalans remain flawless
Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the La Liga season on Monday night, overcoming an early deficit to dismantle Rayo Vallecano in a seven-goal thriller at the Spotify Camp Nou. Hansi Flick’s men displayed the kind of offensive fluidity that has become the hallmark of his early tenure, with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal both netting braces. The victory ensures the Catalan giants remain at the summit of the table with nine points from a possible nine, further cementing their status as early title contenders.
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Flick impressed by Raphinha leadership
For Raphinha, his brace brings his tally to five goals in three matches. The Brazilian has found the net in every game since the start of the new season. Flick could not hide his admiration for Raphinha. He highlighted the former Leeds United man's work rate and technical quality, noting that his ability to drive the team forward during difficult moments was the deciding factor in a game that proved more competitive than the final scoreline might suggest to those who did not watch the full ninety minutes.
"Of course I expected his performance; he's a world-class footballer. I always want him on my team. And being captain is good for him. Today, many things happened that made me happy; some players have just arrived and are performing at a high level. And the team spirit is fantastic. We need to improve in some areas, and we will," Flick noted.
Calls for maturity despite goal fest
While Flick was delighted with the offensive output, he noted that the team's natural instinct to attack can sometimes lead to unnecessary risks. Flick explained his tactical perspective after the whistle. The manager highlighted that while the initial stages of the match were played at a high level, the lack of complete dominance throughout the 90 minutes remains a point for improvement.
"We played fantastically in the first half. We had a good reaction to the goal; it was something that could happen," Flick said. "At home we need to control the game better. Have more possession. It's our mentality, for some of our players, to go forward and attack, but sometimes it's necessary to slow the game down."
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Maintaining the winning momentum
With three wins from their first three outings, Barcelona sit comfortably at the summit of La Liga. The focus now shifts to a difficult away trip to Mestalla, where they will face Valencia on Sunday. Flick appears unlikely to look for further reinforcements in the final days of the transfer window, suggesting he is happy to move forward with the current group. When asked about potential late deals, he remained skeptical: "I don't know if there will be any more developments, I don't think so. But we'll see. I don't think so."
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