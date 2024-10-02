Barcelona boss Hansi Flick says he will rotate his squad in matches after Lamine Yamal appeared frustrated at being taken off against Young Boys.

Yamal subbed off in 5-0 win against Young Boys

Appeared frustrated after failing to score in rout

Flick doubles down on decision to rest youngster