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Hansi Flick plays down Ferran Torres exit rumours as Barcelona star eyes PSG move
Flick prioritises rest over transfer speculation
Torres is currently entering the final year of his contract with the Catalan side. The situation has become increasingly pressing following reports that the 26-year-old has told Barcelona he wants to join PSG after reportedly agreeing to personal terms with the French giants. While Flick is publicly maintaining a distance from the negotiations, the club may be forced to act if a significant offer arrives from Paris, especially as they look to rebalance their squad and financial accounts ahead of the new La Liga campaign.
Flick has addressed the growing uncertainty surrounding Torres, amid reports that the forward is seeking a move away from the Nou Camp. The German coach, speaking after a pre-season outing in Udine, was asked directly about the possibility of the former Manchester City man departing for Ligue 1. Flick remained coy, stating: "I respect the players' holidays and I do not have information," Flick said.
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Acknowledging that Araujo wants a new challenge
Flick also touched upon the situation of Ronald Araujo, whose future has been the subject of intense debate in recent weeks, as the Uruguay international is set to join Liverpool on a season-long loan. The coach spoke highly of Araujo's physical attributes but hinted that the defender might be seeking a fresh challenge elsewhere.
"Ronald is a great guy and a fantastic player. He has strength and speed and with the ball too," Flick said. However, he also admitted a sense of inevitability regarding a potential move, adding, "I think he also wants to do something new. It's a shame, in the past something happened and I think he also wanted to change."
Patience in the market
While the focus remains on potential exits, Flick was careful not to fuel further speculation regarding incoming transfers. The German coach insisted that while the club is always looking to improve, they must maintain a level of patience in the market. "We always talk about improving and including players we need, but we must be calm," he stated.
"Many players are arriving this week; it's an atypical and strange preseason. We have to respect the players' vacations, and this preseason isn't normal. We'll have to manage it until the international break; until then, we won't be at 100%."
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Roster changes and difficult departures
The transition into the Flick era has already seen some tough personnel decisions, with the coach opening up about the departures of Marc Casado and Roony Bardghji. Flick admitted that telling players they do not feature in his primary plans is one of the more challenging aspects of his role. "At the end of each campaign there are changes, it is normal. It is difficult, but you have to make decisions. I spoke with them at the end of last season and also in England and I gave them my advice," Flick revealed.
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