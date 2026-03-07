Hansi Flick explains why he benched Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Pedri for Barcelona clash as Lamine Yamal & Marcus Rashford get the nod

Flick also navigated a defensive crisis following injuries to Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde, forcing Joao Cancelo to the left and Eric Garcia to the right. Discussing the experimental line, Flick commented: "We’ll see Eric at right-back and Cancelo on the left." Despite the changes, his goal remained firm: "We want to win and maintain the level the team showed the other day."

The German coach also made it clear that the immediate objective remains securing a victory to restore the four-point lead over Real Madrid following the capital club's win against Celta Vigo on Friday.