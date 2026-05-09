AFP
'He's incredibly gifted' – Hansi Flick laughs off Kylian Mbappe criticism as Barcelona boss denies Real Madrid are better off without French star
Flick hails 'best in the world' Mbappe
Barcelona boss Flick has offered a glowing assessment of Mbappe as the striker nears a return to the Real Madrid starting lineup for Sunday’s La Liga showdown. Addressing questions during a pre-match press conference regarding whether Los Blancos play with more cohesion in the Frenchman's absence, Flick was emphatic in his defence of the 27-year-old.
"Real Madrid plays better without Mbappe? He is one of the best players in the world, please," Flick remarked with a sigh of disbelief. The German tactician emphasised that Mbappé's presence fundamentally alters the dynamics of any match, regardless of the tactical debates surrounding Madrid’s performances during his absence.
- AFP
The world’s most dangerous finisher
Flick’s assessment of Mbappé underlined the threat the forward poses to Barcelona’s defence. “He is incredibly gifted on the pitch. He is dangerous in every situation,” Flick noted.
“In front of goal, he is the best in the world. He is dangerous both inside and outside the penalty area,” he added, underlining the respect he holds for the 27-year-old ahead of the crucial Clásico showdown.
Mbappe's Clasico impact
Since his arrival at Real Madrid, the French international has participated in three La Liga Clasicos. During these league encounters, the results have been mixed for Los Blancos, with Mbappe securing one victory while suffering two defeats against the Catalan side.
Despite the team's varied results in the league table, Mbappe’s individual efficiency remains at an elite level. In those three specific La Liga matches, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions. When expanding the scope to include all competitive fixtures, Mbappe’s influence becomes even more evident. Mbappe also scored in the Copa del Rey final defeat to Barca last season and the 5-2 Supercopa de Espana final loss.
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A title-deciding clash
Barcelona currently holds a commanding 11-point lead at the top of the table, meaning a win or even a draw in this Clásico would effectively crown them champions. However, a Real Madrid victory - powered by a fit-again Mbappe - would delay the celebrations and provide a massive psychological boost for a Madrid side that has recently struggled with internal tensions and injuries.