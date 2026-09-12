'Things can change very fast' - Hansi Flick issues stern warning to high-flying Barcelona ahead of Levante clash

Barcelona head into Sunday's La Liga encounter with Levante boasting an unblemished record that has captured the imagination of football fans across the globe. Under the guidance of Flick, the Blaugrana have emerged as an unstoppable force, winning all five of their opening matches across all competitions. Their statistical dominance is equally impressive, with the side netting a staggering 22 goals while conceding just three. However, Flick is well aware that the euphoria surrounding the club’s current form could lead to a dangerous lapse in concentration if the players begin to believe their own hype before the job is done.

Flick was quick to temper the excitement with a dose of realism, reminding his squad how quickly fortunes can shift in elite football. "We know in football things can change very fast. I like that we are enjoying the situation (right now). If we change something from this attitude we'll go in the wrong direction and this is what we don't want," Flick said.