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Hamza Abdelkarim reflects on 'wonderful feeling' after making Barcelona debut in Rayo Vallecano thrashing
A dream debut at the Camp Nou
Barcelona continued their relentless start to the La Liga season with a dominant 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano, but the night belonged to Hamza Abdelkarim. The Egyptian forward, who has been a revelation since arriving at the club, officially made his competitive bow in the 86th minute of the encounter. The debut marks a significant piece of history, as he became the first Egyptian ever to play for Barca.
Reflecting on the milestone moment, the young striker could not hide his excitement at finally stepping onto the pitch in front of the home support. "I am very happy with this participation. I was very excited the moment I went down to the field, and there were a large number of fans, and I felt a very wonderful feeling and I hope to experience it continuously," Hamza told TV3.
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Chasing silverware at the top of the table
The victory ensures Hansi Flick’s side remains at the summit of the league standings, maintaining a flawless record that has seen them brush aside early-season challengers. For Hamza, the collective success of the team is just as important as his individual breakthrough. He understands the weight of expectation that comes with wearing the Barcelona shirt and is determined to ensure the club stays exactly where they are currently situated in the table.
Regarding Barcelona’s lead in the Spanish league standings, he said: "Being at the top is great for us, and this is where we should be, and we have to continue like this. I hope to help the team as much as possible, and that we can win everything this season."
Praise for Barcelona's attacking superstar
The transition into the first team has been made easier by the quality of teammates surrounding the young forward. Hamzaa was quick to highlight the impact of Brazilian winger Raphinha, who has been in sensational form recently. The two have clearly developed a strong bond on the training pitch, with the senior professional providing a template for the younger players to follow in terms of application and versatility across the front three positions.
"Raphinha is an amazing player and a very wonderful person. He has a lot of talent, and we know that he gives 100% of his effort anywhere on the field," Hamza stated.
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The magic of Lamine Yamal
Beyond the senior leaders, Hamza also spoke glowingly about the generational talent of Lamine Yamal. The teenage sensation continues to defy his age with match-winning performances that have captivated both fans and teammates alike. Hamza noted that playing alongside such a creative force is a privilege, acknowledging that Yamal’s technical ability and vision make him one of the most exciting prospects in world football today.
"He is a magical player, he has amazing feet, we all enjoy watching him, and he always plays for the team."
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