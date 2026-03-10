Guardiola: "How to stop Vinicius? Let's get on our bikes and race him."

One of the big matches in the Champions League round of 16 is undoubtedly the double-header between Real Madrid and Manchester City: the first leg will be played on Wednesday 11 March at 9pm at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the return leg scheduled for a week later, on Tuesday 17 March, at the Ethiad Stadium. On the eve of the first of the two matches, Citizens coach Pep Guardiola joked - but not too much - with those who asked him how to stop Vinicius Junior: "Before we had Walker, now we have the motorbike and we'll try to race," said the Spaniard at a press conference. "Vinicius is a constant threat, we'll have to stay compact and go backwards; when you try to control him, there are always unpredictable plays."