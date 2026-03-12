AFP
Ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter signs new Sweden contract despite having not won a game & World Cup hopes still hanging in balance
Potter commits to long-term project
The Swedish FA has handed Potter a surprising four-year contract extension, tying him to the national team until 2030. The decision raised eyebrows across the footballing world, as the Englishman is yet to record a victory since being appointed on a short-term basis last October.
Potter’s tenure has started slowly, consisting of a heavy 4-1 defeat to Switzerland and a 1-1 draw against Slovenia. Despite the lack of immediate results and a precarious World Cup qualification status, the federation has opted for stability over a change in leadership.
- AFP
Swedish FA backs the process
The federation's hierarchy remains steadfast in their belief that Potter is the right man to lead the Scandinavian nation into a new era. They have prioritised his coaching philosophy and leadership traits over the recent winless run in competitive fixtures.
"I am incredibly happy about the continued collaboration with Graham Potter, who is a solid person whose leadership I appreciate and have strong faith in," Swedish FA secretary general Niclas Carlnen stated to the official Swedish FA website.
"The long-term perspective gives players and managers peace of mind and the opportunity to create continuity in their activities with a view to future championships. Our national teams are of great importance to Swedish football and to many people around the country. Now we look forward to the coming years, but first and foremost, hopefully a World Cup summer."
Redemption arc in the north
Potter arrived in the Sweden dugout looking to repair a reputation that took a hit during difficult spells in the Premier League. His time at Chelsea ended abruptly under Todd Boehly, and a subsequent stint at West Ham saw him dismissed after winning just six of his 25 matches.
"It is an incredibly proud day for me, a very happy day," Potter said of the extension. "It's a fantastic opportunity to do something really important. It doesn't change anything in the short-term, because we want to win two matches to go to the World Cup. After that, it's nice to have the opportunity to work with everybody in Swedish football to create something really special."
- AFP
High-stakes play-off awaits
Sweden face a defining moment in two weeks when they take on Ukraine in a play-off clash. A victory there would set up a final winner-takes-all showdown against either Poland or Albania for a spot at the upcoming World Cup.
Despite possessing options such as Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres in attack, Sweden have struggled for form, recording just one draw and four defeats in their last five outings. Currently in a critical moment, Potter must find his first win immediately to avoid a tournament absence that would overshadow his new long-term contract.
Advertisement