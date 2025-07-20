'I'm gonna kick his ass' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic tears into 'f*cking arrogant' iShowSpeed after Paul Pogba sets up video call with ex-Man Utd team-mate

Zlatan Ibrahimovic tore into famous YouTuber and streamer iShowSpeed for not replying to his messages on Instagram. The former Manchester United striker and current advisor to AC Milan got on a video call with Monaco star Paul Pogba, who was with 'Speed', real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr, on a private yacht. Ibrahimovic accused Speed of being "f*cking arrogant" and threatened to "kick his ass".

Zlatan labels iShowSpeed 'arrogant' on video call

Tells Pogba that Speed ignored his Instagram messages

Zlatan & Pogba played together at United Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below