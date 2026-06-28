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GOAT verdict! Jude Bellingham gives Harry Kane ‘greatest ever’ billing after seeing England history books rewritten - again
Kane makes history in New Jersey
Kane officially surpassed Gary Lineker to become England’s all-time leading goalscorer at World Cups when he scored the Three Lions' second goal in a 2-0 win over Panama. The landmark moment arrived in the 67th minute at the New York/New Jersey Stadium when Kane rose highest to meet a clipped cross from Bellingham, heading home his 11th goal in the competition’s history.
The goal moved him one clear of the legendary Lineker, who had held the record with 10 goals since 1990. For Bellingham, seeing his captain achieve such a feat only confirmed his status as the best to ever lead the line for his country.
Bellingham heaped praise on his captain
Before turning provider for Kane, Bellingham was the man who finally unlocked a stubborn Panama defence. After an hour of frustrating, sideways possession that saw Thomas Tuchel’s side struggle for a finishing touch, the 22-year-old took matters into his own hands from a Bukayo Saka corner.
The midfielder was quick to celebrate afterwards through his social media accounts: "First objective achieved! Round of 32, here we come! @harrykane Our greatest ever… Congrats brother!." Kane also reacted when Bellingham joined in celebrating his goal. He wrote: "Thanks for joining in the celebration @judebellingham."
Tuchel rings the changes
Manager Thomas Tuchel had opted to shake up his starting XI for this final group game, making five changes from the side that was held to a stalemate by Ghana. With Reece James sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Jarell Quansah stepped in at right-back, while Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were restored to the wings in place of Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke.
The tactical shift saw Morgan Rogers join the midfield in a more attack-minded setup, but the Three Lions found it difficult to find their flow early on. Rashford forced a smart save from Mosquera in the seventh minute, but Panama remained a threat on the counter-attack, forcing Jordan Pickford into a finger-tip save from Jose Rodriguez midway through the first half.
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Group L supremacy and milestone nights
The victory ensures England finish at the summit of Group L with seven points, ahead of Croatia on six. While the performance was built more on individual brilliance and persistence than team fluency, it sets up a Round of 32 clash against one of the best third-placed teams as the tournament enters its business end. England will face surprise package DR Congo in this knockout stage which takes place on July 1 in Atlanta.