Goalless in Torreón: Mexico and Uruguay play to scoreless draw as concern mounts over Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano’s injury

Aguirre started Raúl Rangel ahead of Luis Ángel Malagón and Carlos Acevedo, a decision that drew frustration from many fans at TSM Stadium — home of Santos Laguna, where Acevedo plays. Despite the reaction, Rangel handled the ball well under pressure and contributed to a more fluid buildup for Mexico.

The first half offered few clear chances for either side, with Mexico holding a slight edge. However, the attacking trio of Hirving Lozano, Roberto Alvarado and Raúl Jiménez struggled to trouble Uruguay goalkeeper Santiago Mele, and the match went into halftime scoreless.

Mexico’s setback came just before the break, when Lozano was forced off with a muscle issue. With the severity still unknown, his availability for San Diego FC’s conference semifinals remains in doubt. Gilberto Mora replaced him.

Aguirre introduced Obed Vargas in the 64th minute, marking the midfielder’s first senior appearance for Mexico since October 2024.

Mexico created its best opportunity in the 67th minute, when Mora met a Raúl Jiménez pass inside the box, but his outside-of-the-foot finish curled narrowly wide of Mele’s post.

The result extends Mexico’s winless streak to five matches dating back to the September FIFA window. The team’s last victory under Aguirre came in the Gold Cup final against the United States, followed by four draws and one loss.

Mexico will look to halt that run next Tuesday against Paraguay at the Alamodome in San Antonio.