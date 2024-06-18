Gio Reyna could be key this summer as the midfielder looks to put the 2022 World Cup behind him

In any normal scenario, there wouldn't be a reason to expect much from Gio Reyna this summer. He's heading into the upcoming Copa America in brutal form, having just endured a nightmare of a club season. His confidence is no doubt shaken a bit. It has to be, right?

This isn't a normal scenario, though, and Reyna is far from a normal player. In fact, he's an extremely unique one, which is why he remains such a talking point in the lead-up to the U.S. men's national team's Copa America run.

Heading into this summer, the USMNT have high hopes for the Copa. It's a vital test, particularly on the road to the 2026 World Cup. For years, this team has been building up the ability to go toe-to-toe with the world's elite, and now's the time to prove they can. Uruguay, Brazil and Colombia are all in their pathway, and on U.S. soil. It's time to prove just how far this team has come.

For years, the U.S. has been a good team; now, they want to be a great one. The pieces are there to do just that. Gregg Berhalter has more talent at his disposal than ever before with players featuring for some of the world's biggest clubs.

But the line between good and great is very fine. In the battleground that is international soccer, it can often come down to one player, one difference-maker. And, heading into this summer, Reyna is that player, the one that could be the one to elevate the USMNT from a talented team to a scary one.