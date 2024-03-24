Gio Reyna's club struggles shouldn't keep him from being a USMNT starter - he's just too valuable to Gregg Berhalter

The midfielder has sparked plenty of debate in recent days, but there's no doubting how key he will be for the U.S. going forward.

Following the U.S. men's national team's stunning come-from-behind win over Jamaica, Gregg Berhalter came out swinging in defense of Gio Reyna. That, just one year ago, would have been an unfathomable sentence to write. Much has changed in the last 12 months, though, and, with the olive branch extended long ago, Berhalter felt compelled to defend Reyna from outside critics.

Those critics had taken aim at Reyna's lack of club minutes. He's played nearly none this year, leaving many wondering what type of contribution Reyna could provide to the USMNT. Among those wondering out loud was Jesse Marsch, who drew Berhalter's thinly veiled response after Reyna's standout performance.

The truth is that Reyna didn't need Berhalter to back him. His play had done plenty of talking. Brought in to add life to a USMNT devoid of any, Reyna provided two spectacular assists to Haji Wright, leading the charge in a 3-1 win. The USMNT are back in the CONCACAF Nations League final, and there's no denying that they wouldn't be there without Reyna.

Article continues below

No matter what's gone on with him on the club level, or off the field, for that matter, Reyna has tended to step up in a USMNT jersey. And, heading into the Nations League final against Mexico, it feels like he's as important as ever for a USMNT team that needs a creative presence like him to play their very best.