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Gianni Infantino calls FIFA crisis meeting in Morocco as Arsene Wenger joins rebellion against World Cup sale plan
Internal revolt and Wenger's intervention
The under-fire FIFA president has summoned senior staff to the Moroccan capital of Rabat in a frantic bid to maintain his grip on world football's governing body, according to The Times. This move follows a stunning public rebuke from Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, who broke ranks to condemn the strategic direction of the organisation.
"The recent events at FIFA deserve some clarity from my side. I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports," Wenger explained in a damning assessment of the leadership. "The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency and integrity."
- AFP
Blackmail allegations and financial pressure
While Infantino attempts to consolidate power in Rabat, he is simultaneously dealing with explosive accusations from the Middle East. Prince Ali bin Hussein, the president of the Jordan FA, has sensationally accused the FIFA president of using blackmail to secure political endorsements.
In a detailed statement regarding the situation, Hussein noted: "For months, FIFA has been refusing to help us... until it was verbally communicated to me during the World Cup that if I endorsed Infantino it would go a long way to helping our FA out. We pride ourselves in Jordan in upholding ethical values. We did not endorse him before and certainly will not now. But the whole situation amounts to blackmail and we refuse to give in to that."
Secretary General slams the 'turmoil'
Infantino's second-in-command, Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom, has also expressed his dismay in a leaked email to staff. Grafstrom did not hold back in describing the current atmosphere at FIFA headquarters as a "turmoil" that was difficult to even comprehend.
Grafstrom wrote in the internal correspondence: "We have all been thrown into the middle of a turmoil, which is difficult to comprehend and accept, but, as Secretary General, I urge you to remain focused on what has always united us: serving football and serving our 211 member associations.
"A sad and reproachable series of events - which were thankfully concluded with the FFE project permanently abandoned - for as much as we feel dismayed by them, should not overshadow this reality.
"I assure you that you as members of the administration, you will be defended and safeguarded from the political context we currently experience. You do not need to worry.
"Individuals, unstable moments and unfortunate episodes come and go. The institution, its mission and its responsibility towards world football continue, and that is why we should always keep our professionalism, sense of perspective and composure."
- (C)Getty Images
The collapse of the commercial project
The core of the crisis stems from a botched plan to sell off stakes in FIFA's crown jewels, including the World Cup, to private investors. While a group of senior staff reportedly held a management meeting on Tuesday without Infantino, it was revealed that nearly every official present opposed the scheme. As the president remains holed up in Morocco, the pressure from UEFA and other confederations continues to mount, with some calling for his immediate resignation.
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