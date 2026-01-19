Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent makes shock Serie A transfer admission despite goalkeeper only just arriving at Man City

In a revelation that will likely raise eyebrows at the Etihad Stadium, the representative of Donnarumma has publicly flirted with the idea of the goalkeeper leaving City to return to Italy. The 26-year-old shot-stopper only completed his high-profile move from Paris Saint-Germain to the Premier League champions last summer, a transfer designed to cement City’s defensive dominance for the next decade. However, comments made by his agent suggest that Donnarumma is already harbouring a sense of nostalgia for his homeland.

Speaking in an interview with Italian broadcaster Rai, Raiola offered a candid assessment of Donnarumma’s first half-season in Manchester. While he was keen to stress that the goalkeeper is adapting well to the rigours of English football and is happy with the sporting project under Pep Guardiola, he could not resist leaving the door ajar for a future exit.

"Today at Manchester City he is finding serenity with the team and the environment, and he likes the project very much. He is also starting to understand the English championship," Raiola explained. "The other day he told me jokingly that playing five or six years there is an adventure, but it was a joke... However, if there is the opportunity to return to Italy, we will take it."