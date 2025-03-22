Gianluigi Donnarumma to join AC Milan's bitter rivals?! Ex-Rossoneri goalkeeper open to stunning Inter switch as PSG ace longs for Italy return
Gianluigi Donnarumma is open to a move to former rivals Inter, as the ex-AC Milan keeper's contract with PSG is set to expire in the next 18 months.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Donnarumma's PSG deal expires end of next season
- Les Parisiens linked with Lille's Chevalier
- Reports suggest former Milan keeper is keen to return to Italy