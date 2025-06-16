Gianluigi Buffon threatens to quit Italy as legendary goalkeeper vetoes Roberto Mancini's return as Gennaro Gattuso gets the nod instead
Gianluigi Buffon threatened to quit the Italy national team set-up over the prospect of Roberto Mancini returning as head coach.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Italy considered Mancini return after Spalletti exit
- Ex-goalkeeper Buffon threatened to quit his post at FIGC
- Gattuso eventually chosen as new Azzurri head coach