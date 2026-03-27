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Gianluigi Buffon offers Manuel Neuer advice on next move as Italy legend insists Bayern Munich star has 'five more years' in him
Buffon salutes a fellow titan
As Neuer celebrates his 40th birthday, the footballing world has united to honour a player who redefined the "sweeper-keeper" role. Among the voices is Buffon, a man uniquely qualified to discuss longevity after competing at the highest level until the age of 45. The former Juventus and Italy captain spoke via Bayern’s official channels to weigh in on Neuer’s future. With the German shot-stopper reaching a crossroads, Buffon’s intervention provides a significant perspective on whether one of the game's greatest ever No.1s should finally hang up his gloves.
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'Another five years'
Buffon emphasised that the decision to retire is deeply personal, urging Neuer to ignore external pressure. Reflecting on his own storied career at Parma, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, the Italian legend highlighted that internal motivation is the only metric that truly matters when the body begins to age, citing his move to the French capital at a similar age.
"I’d only just moved to Paris Saint-Germain! So he can carry on for another five years [laughs]. No, please don’t. He should retire when he feels it’s the right time. I was a bit mad back then; I thought that if I went to Paris, I’d win the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper again," Buffon told FC Bayern’s club magazine, 51.
"I wish him all the very best from the bottom of my heart and congratulate him on his career at the very highest level. And I’d like to tell him not to rush into a decision, but to take his time and listen to his inner voice. Unlike the rest of us goalkeepers, he doesn’t have to make a decision in a fraction of a second, but rather the right one."
Amazed by the talent of young Neuer
Buffon was also asked about his thoughts on first learning about Neuer in the past, and admitted that he was amazed by the German goalkeeper's talent, even during his time at Schalke.
He added: "That was in the spring of 2011, when he played for Schalke at the San Siro. He had a great physique, an imposing build, and he seemed very motivated. A bit like I was at the start of my career at Parma. Back then, I always came out of the goal boldly, just as Neuer liked to play outside the penalty area. I liked his attitude. He had exactly the right demeanour: lots of energy and self-confidence, sometimes bordering on excitement when coming off his line. But that’s part of being young.
"I was really keen to see him play live. I’d liked him and he’d made a big impression on me. As a goalkeeper, you have to be a very special person, otherwise you won’t make it. On the one hand, there’s the technique and the craft; on the other, the mental challenge. That’s the difference between those who have a career spanning 20 or 25 years and those who only last 10. As you get older, it’s like running a race against the youngsters – and you can only delay it, never win."
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The contract situation at the Allianz Arena
Despite the high praise from Italy, Neuer's immediate future remains a subject of intense speculation in Munich. With his current contract at the Allianz Arena set to expire at the end of the season, the veteran faces a tough choice: extend his career with a new deal or hang up his gloves. Die Roten management have remained respectful of Neuer's status at the club, but they are also mindful of the eventual need for a succession plan.