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Gianfranco Zola returns to Italy setup amidst a complete overhaul of the Azzurri management
A legendary return to Coverciano
FIGC has officially announced the appointment of Zola as the new youth co-ordinator for the national team. The former Chelsea and Parma icon is set to become the final piece of the puzzle in a significant administrative and technical overhaul designed to revitalise Italian football from the ground up. This move sees Zola reunite with some of the most respected figures in the Italian game, creating a formidable leadership group at the heart of the FIGC's new sporting project.
FIGC President Giovanni Malago confirmed the appointment this week, marking the completion of a vision he first outlined during the recent unveiling of Roberto Mancini as head coach and Claudio Ranieri as technical director. The inclusion of Zola is seen as a strategic move to bridge the gap between the youth ranks and the senior squad, ensuring a unified philosophy across all levels of the Azzurri setup.
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Malago confirms the vision
Speaking to the news agency ANSA, Malago expressed his immense satisfaction with securing Zola's services for the national project. The FIGC chief emphasised that the decision was a collaborative effort involving the senior leadership of the federation and the domestic leagues. "Ranieri and I strongly wanted Zola, agreeing the choice with the Lega Pro President Matteo Marani, so he will continue to be the vice-president of the Lega Pro too," Malago said.
The President went on to highlight the specific qualities that Zola brings to the table, noting that his reputation as a gentleman of the game is as important as his tactical acumen. "Zola’s charisma, his preparation, and the efforts to help young players that were clear over these years with the Lega Pro represent the best foundations on which to build our future," Malago added.
Ranieri’s focus on accessibility
Ranieri has already laid out the broader objectives for this new era, specifically focusing on the socio-economic barriers currently facing young footballers in Italy. During his introductory press conference, Ranieri had already noted that he wanted to look into why youth academies have become so expensive for families, limiting the opportunities for players who could in the past have gone further in their careers. The synergy between Ranieri’s technical oversight and Zola’s youth co-ordination is expected to create a more efficient scouting and developmental network across the entire Italian peninsula, revitalising a system that has struggled in recent years.
"I thank him, because he accepted with enthusiasm, willingness, and responsibility. With Ranieri, Mancini, and Zola, we want to build a new vision for Italian football," Malago stated.
- AFP
From English dugouts to a homecoming
Zola’s path to this executive role has been enriched by extensive international coaching experience. After retiring as a player, Zola embarked on a coaching career, managing teams such as West Ham United, Watford, and Birmingham City in England, alongside stints with Cagliari and Al-Arabi. His most recent significant coaching role was during the 2018-19 season, when he served as Maurizio Sarri’s assistant at Chelsea.
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