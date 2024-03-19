'She's getting cheekier' - Emma Hayes reveals hilarious Olympic roster jibe from Catarina Macario as Chelsea boss explains why USWNT star is not yet starting games
Emma Hayes says Catarina Macario is “getting cheekier” as she bids to make the USWNT Olympic squad that will be selected by her current Chelsea boss.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Returned to action after ACL injury
- Looking to make first start for Blues
- Hopes to form part of gold medal bid