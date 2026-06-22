NIGHTMARE blow for Germany as key player ruled out for remainder of 2026 World Cup due to ankle ligament injury

Germany's preparations for the knockout stages have been hit by the loss of Schlotterbeck. As per Sky Sport, an MRI scan confirmed the Borussia Dortmund defender suffered a torn medial ligament in his left ankle, an injury expected to keep him out for at least two months. The 29-cap international suffered the injury in Germany's 2-1 win over the Ivory Coast.

Schlotterbeck initially received treatment and attempted to continue, but was unable to finish the match and was replaced at half-time after the extent of the problem became clear. The diagnosis ended hopes that the injury was less serious and leaves Germany without one of their most important defenders for the remainder of the tournament.