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NIGHTMARE blow for Germany as key player ruled out for remainder of 2026 World Cup due to ankle ligament injury
Germany dealt major defensive setback
Germany's preparations for the knockout stages have been hit by the loss of Schlotterbeck. As per Sky Sport, an MRI scan confirmed the Borussia Dortmund defender suffered a torn medial ligament in his left ankle, an injury expected to keep him out for at least two months. The 29-cap international suffered the injury in Germany's 2-1 win over the Ivory Coast.
Schlotterbeck initially received treatment and attempted to continue, but was unable to finish the match and was replaced at half-time after the extent of the problem became clear. The diagnosis ended hopes that the injury was less serious and leaves Germany without one of their most important defenders for the remainder of the tournament.
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A crucial piece of Germany's defence is missing
Schlotterbeck had become a central figure in Nagelsmann's back line alongside Jonathan Tah. His ability to play out from defence and provide balance on the left side gave Germany an important tactical option in their first two group games. While Deniz Undav's two goals sealed a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast, celebrations were overshadowed by the loss of one of the team's most reliable performers.
Nagelsmann turns to Real Madrid star
With Schlotterbeck sidelined, Nagelsmann brought on Antonio Rudiger at half-time. The Real Madrid defender, who had recently lost his regular starting spot to the Schlotterbeck-Tah partnership following his own injury layoff, now looks set to reclaim his place in the starting XI for the rest of the competition. Speaking after the match, Nagelsmann praised the professionalism of the veteran centre-back. "Antonio did well, very focused," Nagelsmann said.
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Germany must adapt quickly
Nagelsmann now faces the challenge of reorganising his defence ahead of Germany's final group game against Ecuador and their round of 32 fixture, scheduled for June 29. Germany will need Rudiger and the rest of the back line to build understanding quickly in a stage of the tournament where mistakes can prove decisive.
Meanwhile, Schlotterbeck will begin the early stages of his rehabilitation under Germany's medical staff before returning to Dortmund. Germany's pursuit of World Cup glory continues, but they must now do so without one of their key defensive pillars.