Germany accused of being 'paranoid' as Julian Nagelsmann implements extreme measures to stop spies stealing Euro 2024 tactics

Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleGermany accused of being 'paranoid' as Julian Nagelsmann implements extreme measures to stop spies stealing Euro 2024 tacticsGermanyJulian NagelsmannSpain vs GermanyEuropean ChampionshipGermany and Julian Nagelsmann are reportedly taking extreme measures to prevent spies stealing their tactics ahead of their Spain clash.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGermany take extreme measures to avoid spiesPut up large fences and tarpaulin around campSurrounded by police to avoid being overheardArticle continues below