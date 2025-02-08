Gerard Pique rates Lamine Yamal's chances of making Barcelona's legendary treble winning team alongside Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry and David Villa
Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has had his say on whether or not Lamine Yamal would make it into the club's legendary treble winning team.
- Pique argues Yamal would make treble-winning side
- Won the treble for first time in the 2009
- Had players like Henry and Messi in attack