Barcelona legend Gerard Pique handed heavy ban and disqualification following referee confrontation in Andorra match

Andorra have publicly rejected the referee’s account of the incident. In an official statement, the club said the events described in the referee’s annex did not occur in the manner reported and confirmed plans to present evidence in defence of Pique.

"FC Andorra expresses its strong disagreement with the content of the referee's report corresponding to the match played against Albacete yesterday, Friday, May 1," reads a statement on the club's official website.

"After analysis, the club considers that certain aspects recorded in the report do not truthfully or accurately reflect the development of events or the statements made during the conversations held between the referee and the club's representatives. In light of this situation, FC Andorra demands that the report be rectified and that an exact transcription of what truly occurred be provided."

Despite the club’s stance, the RFEF imposed wider measures beyond the individual punishments. The federation ordered the closure of the stadium’s VIP and box sections - the areas where Pique and Nogues typically sit during matches to oversee proceedings.

Several senior figures at the club were also sanctioned. President Ferran Vilaseca received a four-month disqualification, while delegate Cristian Lanzarote was handed a three-match ban. Manager Carles Manso, goalkeeper coach Daniel Ortiz and members of the medical staff also received suspensions.