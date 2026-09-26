Gerard Martin backs Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal for Ballon d'Or and demands recognition for Pau Cubarsi

In an interview with regional Catalan television channel TV3, Martin argued that Cubarsi deserves to be right in the mix after the 19-year-old centre-back won La Liga, the Supercopa de Espana, and the 2026 World Cup with Spain.

Demanding wider acclaim for defenders, Martin stated: "Many things are taken into account, but the Ballon d'Or should go to the best player, and the best is Lamine Yamal. But Cubarsi should also be, if not on the podium, right up there because he has had a great season. Perhaps centre-backs don't attract as much media spotlight as other positions, but the year he has had at his age is very good and he has done more than enough."