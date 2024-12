Geovany Quenda broke a 22-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo record for Sporting CP after starring in the Liga Portugal against Benfica on Sunday.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Quenda broke Ronaldo's record at Sporting CP

Became the youngest player to appear in Lisbon derby

Sporting CP beat Benfica 1-0 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱