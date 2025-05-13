Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp & Alex Greenwood all return to Lionesses squad after knee surgeries - but Lauren James misses out as England prepare for crucial Nations League climax
Lionesses star Georgia Stanway is one of several big names who are back in the England squad, despite not playing since December due to knee surgery.
- England to play final two Nations League group games
- Can welcome back Stanway, Hemp & Greenwood
- But Lionesses star James misses out with injury