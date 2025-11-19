AFP
Gennaro Gattuso told he must 'teach the alphabet to school children' as ex-Italy coach blasts unacceptable errors that leave Azzurri facing World Cup play-offs
Italy collapse in 4-1 loss to Norway
Italy entered the match needing an improbable 9-0 victory to secure automatic qualification for the World Cup, but their hopes quickly faded despite a positive start. Pio Esposito opened the scoring early, and Italy defended well to hold a 1-0 lead at half-time. However, the second half saw a complete shift in momentum. Antonio Nusa equalised in the 60th minute, sparking Norway’s comeback. Erling Haaland then delivered a swift and decisive brace, effectively taking the game out of Italy’s reach. Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen added a late goal to complete the rout. The heavy defeat ended Italy’s hopes of automatic qualification, leaving them to face the pressure of the play-offs once again.
Gattuso apologised to the fans after the heavy defeat, saying: “We must apologise to our fans because 4-1 is a heavy defeat. It's a shame because we had a very good first half, where we played as a real team.”
Sacchi suggests Italy to go back to basics
In an interview to Gazetta dello Sport, ex-Azzurri coach Sacchi criticised the Italian players for committing errors that cannot be made at the highest level.
"We need to acknowledge our limitations," he said. To do so, however, requires a generous dose of humility. Here, we need to behave like a teacher teaching the alphabet to first-grade children, and mind you, I'm not exaggerating. I hear talk of formations, playbooks, attacking tactics, but do we really understand that we need to work in depth on the basic concepts? In my opinion, a training camp at Coverciano would be useful before the March match. But I'm sure the clubs would oppose such a request from the coach. I remember well the battles I had to fight when I was on the national team bench. In Italy, individual interests and selfishness always prevail, and people don't want to understand that building a team—and the national team is a team—takes time, patience, and training, lots of training. But mine, I already know, are just empty words.
"I saw individual and team errors that, at a certain level, just can't be made. I'm looking for an explanation in the psychological attitude, perhaps in the second half. The Azzurri got a bit scared, they lost heart and were afraid to win, I don't know... The fact remains that in all four goals we conceded on Sunday night there were glaring errors that a Serie A player cannot make. The defenders made all sorts of mistakes, some turned their backs on the opponent who was crossing, some left Haaland free to shoot in the middle of our area, some botched the pass while building up, some got fooled by counterattack feints. No, we really won't get far like this."
Sacchi believes Italy have no need to feel the pressure
Italy have not featured at a World Cup since 2014. Their last two attempts ended in play-off heartbreak - first against Sweden in 2018, then in a stunning defeat to North Macedonia in 2022. With that history looming in the background, the upcoming play-offs carry enormous weight. Sacchi believes that after the damaging loss to Norway, Gattuso should look to rebuild the team's morale before the play offs.
"No fear [for the play-offs], ever. But I see a lot of unknowns. After taking four slaps like that, I don't think the atmosphere is calm and relaxed," he said. "Therefore, we need to rebuild the morale of the entire group. I'm worried, and not a little, about the pressure the national team will be under before the decisive matches. This is not a team that, in my opinion, can handle such a heavy burden. I think it would be wise, after analysing the mistakes made and looking for suitable solutions, to put an end to the controversy, eliminate the doubts and focus everyone on the objective. Right now, everything is needed except tension."
Gattus's preparations for the play offs
Gattuso will seek to build on Sacchi’s suggestions as he guides Italy toward the play-offs. He plans to study the 4-1 loss to Norway in detail, identifying both strengths and weaknesses within the squad. His focus now is on assembling the best possible team, refining tactics, and ensuring Italy are fully prepared to win the play-offs and secure World Cup qualification.
