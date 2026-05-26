World Cup 2026 Kansas City Tickets Guide: Arrowhead Stadium schedule, Quarter-final fixture & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, located in the city of Kansas, is one of the 12 venues selected to host matches during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. With 48 nations competing in a month-long tournament, it will be the biggest World Cup in the history of the sport. For FIFA branding purposes, the venue will be referred to as Kansas City Stadium during the tournament.

GEHA Field will host six matches at next year’s showpiece event, including both group-stage games and knockout-round clashes. While it may not be widely known for hosting soccer, the stadium did stage a group match during the 2024 Copa America between the USA and Uruguay.

Currently home to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL, GEHA Field is also celebrated as one of the loudest stadiums in the league.

The 2026 tournament marks a new chapter in the stadium’s rich legacy, with fans from around the world expected to flock to Kansas City to cheer on their favorite teams.

Whether you're a devoted soccer fan or someone simply looking to explore the stadium while in town, this guide is for you. GOAL brings you all the details you need for a smooth and memorable experience at the stadium.

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