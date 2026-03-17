Gazzetta - Juventus eye Greenwood to revamp their attack: Marseille are considering Zhegrova

Juventus are preparing an attacking overhaul ahead of next season. Whilst awaiting developments regarding Dušan Vlahović’s contract renewal — with signs of growing confidence and negotiations set to intensify after Easter — the club are already working on new signings to bolster their forward line.

Among these, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a name previously sounded out in the past is back in the frame: Mason Greenwood. The attacking winger, currently at Olympique Marseille, had been monitored in the summer of 2024 by then-Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli before his move to Ligue 1.