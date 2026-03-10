Goal.com
Gazzetta - Juventus, a top player on a free transfer: the situation for Bernardo Silva and Goretzka

The Bianconeri are evaluating the two deals, two opportunities at no cost for the summer.

Juventus is already beginning to plan and study possible transfer opportunities for the next season.

The Bianconeri management wants to strengthen the squad with players of great international experience, trying to seize opportunities among those players whose contracts are expiring and who have decided not to renew their agreements with their respective clubs.

According to reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport, two high-profile names stand out on the Old Lady's transfer list: Bernardo Silva and Leon Goretzka, both of whom are set to leave their respective clubs.

  • WHAT IS BEING SAID ABOUT BERNARDO SILVA

    The most appealing name for Juventus' midfield is Bernardo Silva, a Portuguese player currently playing for Manchester City who would bring personality, experience, leadership and quality to the Bianconeri midfield.

    The Portuguese player seems keen to embark on a new adventure starting next season, and Juventus are keeping an eye on the possible implications of this situation ahead of the summer.

  • THE COMPETITION

    Clearly, there will be fierce competition to contend with: according to La Rosea, the teams interested include Galatasaray, Inter Miami and Benfica.

    The financial aspect should not be underestimated either: as things stand, Bernardo Silva earns between £7 and £8 million net per season. Agent Jorge Mendes is already working to find the best solution.

  • EYES ALSO ON GORETZKA

    Another player being closely monitored, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, is Leon Goretzka, the German midfielder who plays for Bayern Munich. It is no secret that the player has already announced – together with his club – that he will not be renewing his contract with the Bavarians and that he is ready for a new experience, even abroad.

    For Juventus, he would be an important solution for the midfield: physicality, technique and experience at the service of Luciano Spalletti.

  • INTER, MILAN AND NAPOLI ARE ALSO THERE

    There is no shortage of competition for the German either: in Italy, the first club to inquire was Milan, followed by Napoli, Inter and Juventus (the Italian clubs have been in contact with the player's entourage and agency, but there is some distance on the issue of commissions).

    His current salary, between £6 and £7 million net per season, could be sustainable for several European clubs, such as Arsenal and other Premier League clubs, who are keeping him in their notebooks and are favourites to sign him in the summer.

    Qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League is therefore crucial in order to attract players of this calibre.

