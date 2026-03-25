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Gazzetta – Allegri’s request and Leao’s surprising response: “I can’t do it”. Why he wasn’t called up for the Torino match: the background

AC Milan

The Portuguese player missed the last league match due to not being in peak physical condition. But there’s more to the story.

Rafael Leão missed the final league match of the season – which Milan went on to win 3-2 against Torino – due to not being in peak physical condition. However, regarding that omission from the squad, there is a backstory reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport: the decision not to call him up came after a pre-match discussion with Massimiliano Allegri, in which the manager had asked him to do more to help the team, receiving the reply, “I can’t do it.” At that point, the manager chose not to call up Leao, who was taken aback by the situation.




  • THE REQUEST

    Groin problems are hampering the Portuguese player’s season; he is struggling to run as he once did, but the manager, for his part, needs his number 10 to contribute more defensively. Leão was and remains absolutely central to Allegri’s plans, as demonstrated by his management over recent months, during which the 1999-born player was kept on the pitch despite his adductor injury.

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  • HEADING TOWARDS NAPLES

    The manager wants him fully fit for the final push, starting with the Napoli match: the plan, if he’s fit, is to start him alongside Christian Pulisic, preferring him to Christopher Nkunku.

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