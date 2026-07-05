Gavi makes interesting argument against Cristiano Ronaldo critics as Spain & Barcelona star addresses those that feel the need to write off Portuguese GOAT

As Spain prepare to face Portugal in the knockout stages of the World Cup, much of the pre-match talk has centered on the evergreen Ronaldo. Despite suggestions from some quarters that the 41-year-old’s presence might actually hinder Portugal’s fluidity, Spain international Gavi remains entirely unconvinced by such claims.

Speaking in an interview with Mundo Deportivo at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Gavi was quick to dismiss the noise surrounding the Al-Nassr frontman. "I always hear that, but from people who are not on his team, from fans. Those who are on his team will have magnificent respect for him. Obviously, Cristiano is one of the best players in history and he can make the difference at any moment," the Barcelona midfielder stated.