VIDEO: 'Gary Neville's a w*nker!' - Man Utd legend shushes City fan after foul-mouthed abuse rains down from Wembley stands during Carabao Cup final

One of the big pre-match talking points was Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's decision to pick Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal ahead of Premier League and Champions League regular David Raya. Kepa ended up making a costly mistake that allowed O'Reilly to head in his first goal before bagging his second minutes later.

The Spanish shot-stopper had been slowing down play when in possession, which Neville described as "nonsense" and later quipped: “Keepers need to stop putting their foot on the ball for 35 seconds. You’re telling your opponents you have no intensity.

"Arsenal have lost the game in their own six-yard box, doing this. You just encourage City.

“Games like this, you’re just sending signals to each other. City will be thinking, ‘They don’t fancy it as much in this second half, we’re gonna go for it.'”