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Gary Neville gives honest verdict on England's World Cup right-back issues & Declan Rice playing out of position
England's injury problems leave Tuchel short of options
England booked their place in the World Cup last 16 with a 2-1 victory over DR Congo, but injuries have left Tuchel facing a growing selection headache at right-back. Reece James missed the match with a hamstring injury and remains a major doubt for Monday's meeting with Mexico after failing to complete full training on Friday. Jarell Quansah is also struggling with an ankle problem, leaving Tuchel with limited natural options on the right side of defence.
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Neville questions England's planning at right-back
Those issues forced Rice to move from midfield to right-back in the closing stages against DR Congo. Although England held on for the win, Neville believes the lack of stability in defence could become a serious problem as the tournament progresses.
"He [Rice] went to right-back for Arsenal in a game at West Ham I watched a few months ago and I thought it was the wrong decision by Mikel Arteta at the time but I was actually crying out for it in the second half to put him there," Neville told ITV.
"It’s not the first time, I can think of three or four tournaments I went to where the full-back position in general was disrespected where people might think, ‘can we take five strikers and leave a left-back out? It’s actually costing England in games right now and it’s a problem. It’s a problem defensively and a problem going forward."
Defensive unit lacking cohesion
Neville believes the lack of a settled back four is a ticking time bomb for Tuchel’s side. The vulnerability on the flanks has become a focal point of criticism, with the former Manchester United defenfer suggesting that individual talent is not enough to mask a lack of collective understanding in the defensive third.
"I said before the tournament we’ve got four defenders but they need to become a back four," Neville said. "They’re actually, individually, quite good defenders one on one but I actually don’t think they’re a unit yet. I think the vulnerability we’ve got is very concerning.
"We knew before we got there that we had two injury prone right-backs, [Tino] Livramento goes out then he brings [Trevoh] Chalobah in… bring a right-back in. We’ve played four matches and so far we’ve played five right-backs. which tells you he’s [Tuchel] all over the place in that position. At some point it will cost us."
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Tuchel faces key selection decisions
England now turn their attention to a last-16 meeting with Mexico, but Tuchel's defensive options remain limited, with James and Quansah still uncertain for the match.
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