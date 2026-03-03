'What a brain!' - Gary Lineker names Premier League star who should win PFA Player of the Year over Declan Rice

The race for the Premier League’s individual honors is reaching a fever pitch, but Lineker has delivered a surprising verdict on who should be crowned the league's best. While Arsenal's Rice is widely touted as the frontrunner following his impressive form in north London, Lineker has looked toward Old Trafford to find his standout performer. The former England striker believes United captain Fernandes has been the league's most influential player.

Rice once again proved his worth during Arsenal’s vital 2-1 win over Chelsea, providing the assist for Jurrien Timber’s winner to keep Mikel Arteta’s side five points clear at the top of the Premier League. With four goals and 11 assists across 39 appearances this term, the midfielder has been the undisputed engine room of the Gunners' title charge. However, Lineker argues that the sheer footballing intelligence of Fernandes deserves the highest level of recognition this year.

"When Bruno Fernandes gets a grip of that game… You talk about spaces, and where he goes, he’s so clever," Lineker explained on The Rest Is Football podcast.