Gary Lineker explains why Jordan Pickford must ditch penalty ‘cheat code’ water bottle after delivering more heroics for England in Euro 2024 shootout with Switzerland
Gary Lineker has explained why Jordan Pickford must ditch his penalty ‘cheat code’ water bottle after more heroics for England at Euro 2024.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Everton keeper starring for Three Lions
- Has a reputation for saving spot-kicks
- Opponents now fully aware of his antics