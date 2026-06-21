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Gary Lineker surprisingly joins ITV's World Cup coverage and jokingly takes over from Laura Woods in wake of BBC exit
Back in the studio
Lineker was joined in the ITV studio by host Woods and a high-profile punditry team including Gary Neville, Ian Wright, and Duncan Ferguson. His presence came as a major surprise to fans, given his 26-year association with the BBC.
The appearance included a scripted, light-hearted moment where Lineker began to open the broadcast himself, much to the amusement of the regular host. "Thank you very much for joining us on ITV for this one. Another day, another game, another channel," Lineker stated before Woods comically interjected to reclaim her role. Lineker quickly joked, "Sorry, sorry. Old habits!"
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Addressing the messy BBC departure
Lineker's move to ITV comes after a turbulent end to his time as the face of Match of the Day. While he was originally slated to lead the BBC's coverage of the 2026 tournament, those plans were scrapped following a row over social media posts.
The former striker hasn't been shy about voicing his frustrations since the split, describing the corporation's recent trajectory as "devastating." Speaking at a London screening of the documentary "Gaza: Doctors Under Attack", which the network had decided not to air, Lineker took aim at the BBC and pointed to a "decline" at the top of the organisation, alleging that leadership has frequently bowed to external political pressures.
Kane breaks Lineker's World Cup record
During his ITV cameo, Lineker also discussed Harry Kane, who recently equalled his record of 10 World Cup goals for England. Watching the current skipper reach the milestone with a brace against Croatia, Lineker joked: "I am not a violent man, but I did kick the door down! No, I was genuinely pleased for Harry. Obviously it's taken him an extra World Cup to do it and there is quite a lot of penalties in there, but we'll give him that."
He was full of praise for the Bayern Munich star's evolution, admitting that Kane has surpassed him as a complete player. "In all seriousness, Harry is a way better all-round number nine than I was," the former World Cup Golden Boot winner said. "I was very much a penalty box player and Harry does it all doesn't he? He drops back, his passing range is fabulous and I think he is our best ever number nine."
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A dig at the rival set
Lineker also used the platform to take a subtle swipe at his former employers regarding their logistical choices for the tournament. While the BBC opted to host their coverage from their base in Salford, ITV launched a lavish studio in New York with a backdrop of the city skyline. Lineker, who has been recording his "The Rest Is Football" podcast from Times Square as part of a Netflix partnership, was clearly impressed by the setup.
"I have been doing a show daily for Netflix, we're Times Square but I did desperately want to come and see your set," he told the ITV crew during the broadcast. "I think it's absolutely amazing and I can confirm that it is real. What a backdrop." Beyond the World Cup, Lineker's relationship with the channel is set to continue, as he is scheduled to host a new light-entertainment show titled 'The Box' later this year.