Gareth Southgate love GFXGOAL
Krishan Davis

Gareth Southgate, England DOES love you! Forget dull tactics & drab football - unassuming manager's unrivalled ability to pull fans back in means everyone is behind loveable Three Lions in quest for Euro 2024 glory

OpinionEnglandFEATURESSpain vs EnglandEuropean ChampionshipGareth Southgate

The divisive England coach has united a nation behind his team just in time for the European Championship final against Spain

"We all want to be loved, right?" With a slight quiver in his voice, that was the question Gareth Southgate posed to the watching press after guiding England to a second-consecutive European Championship final - a result he achieved despite coming under the most intense criticism of his eight-year tenure.

His words will have cut deep for England fans, critics and pundits alike, and perhaps provoked a moment of self-reflection. After almost a month of unprecedented, relentless abuse, innumerable questions asked of his tactics and even being barraged by plastic cups thrown by his own team's so-called supporters, Southgate has achieved exactly what he had set out to do.

No-one would argue that it's been pretty - indeed, for extended periods it has been downright awful - but in certain moments on their journey to the Euro 2024 final, Southgate has reminded a nation exactly why it loves him and his team. Now, he is one match away from unlikely greatness.

Article continues below