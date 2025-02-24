Chaos in Turkey as Galatasaray launch criminal proceedings against Jose Mourinho for alleged racist comments and 'inhumane rhetoric' after Fenerbahce clash J. Mourinho Galatasaray Fenerbahce Super Lig Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce

Galatasaray intend to sue Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho for his alleged "inhumane rhetoric" and racist comments after derby clash.