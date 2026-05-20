Gabriel roasts viral Man City fan with savage post after Arsenal seal first Premier League title in 22 years

Arsenal players were finally able to let loose after Bournemouth held Man City to a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium, mathematically confirming Mikel Arteta's side as champions. While the squad celebrated at London Colney, Gabriel had one specific individual on his mind: Tal Rehman, the City supporter who became a viral sensation for his antics with an Arsenal-themed water bottle.

Gabriel shared a split image on his Instagram story showing the fan’s contrasting moods throughout the season. The defender added the caption, "Think too much?", directly addressing the man who had famously mimed gathering tears of Arsenal fans into his infamous bottle during earlier fixtures. It was a clear message that the "bottler" narrative had been firmly put to bed.

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