Getty/GOAL/IG:@_gabrielmagalhaes
Gabriel roasts viral Man City fan with savage post after Arsenal seal first Premier League title in 22 years
The ultimate social media receipt
Arsenal players were finally able to let loose after Bournemouth held Man City to a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium, mathematically confirming Mikel Arteta's side as champions. While the squad celebrated at London Colney, Gabriel had one specific individual on his mind: Tal Rehman, the City supporter who became a viral sensation for his antics with an Arsenal-themed water bottle.
Gabriel shared a split image on his Instagram story showing the fan’s contrasting moods throughout the season. The defender added the caption, "Think too much?", directly addressing the man who had famously mimed gathering tears of Arsenal fans into his infamous bottle during earlier fixtures. It was a clear message that the "bottler" narrative had been firmly put to bed.Instagram
- Getty Images Sport
Rice and Saka join the party
The Brazilian wasn't the only one taking aim at the doubters. Declan Rice, a key pillar of Arsenal's victorious campaign, also took to social media to remind everyone of his confidence. Sharing a picture with his teammates, Rice wrote: "I told you all.. it’s done." His post referenced the unwavering belief he showed even after a painful 2-1 defeat to City back in April.
Bukayo Saka was equally vocal, posting a video that mocked the "bottling" accusations that have followed Arsenal for the last few campaigns. Alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly, who was seen clutching a bottle of champagne, Saka told the camera: "They call us bottlers." The two then laughed as they joked: "And now we're holding the bottles." The mood was one of pure vindication for a squad that has often been criticised for crumbling under pressure.
A title secured on the South Coast
The Gunners moved within touching distance of the trophy after a narrow victory against Burnley on Monday. However, they didn't even need to kick a ball on Tuesday to confirm their status as champions. Despite a late Erling Haaland equaliser for City at Bournemouth, the points dropped by Pep Guardiola's men were enough to send the title back to north London. Eli Junior Kroupi had earlier put Bournemouth ahead with a stunning strike, and while Arsenal fans surely felt some nerves during the frantic final minutes at the Vitality, the final whistle triggered scenes of absolute euphoria. It marks the first time since the legendary 'Invincibles' of 2004 that Arsenal have stood atop the English football pyramid, ending over two decades of hurt for the Emirates faithful.
- Getty Images Sport
Eyeing a historic double
The celebrations are unlikely to end anytime soon, with Arsenal set to officially lift their 14th league title this coming Sunday following their clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. However, Arteta’s work is not yet finished. The newly crowned Premier League champions are also preparing for the biggest game in the club's history later this month.
Arsenal will head to Budapest on May 30 to face holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. If they can overcome the French giants, they will secure a historic double and lift the European Cup for the first time ever in their history. For now, Gabriel and his teammates are enjoying the taste of domestic glory - and the chance to remind their rivals exactly who is laughing last.