Martinelli completes £60m Al-Hilal move after Arsenal exile

Arsenal have sanctioned the departure of Martinelli to Al-Hilal in a deal worth a guaranteed £60m. The 25-year-old, who arrived in North London as a teenager from Ituano in 2019, has committed to a long-term contract with the Riyadh-based outfit. The agreement also includes a sell-on clause, ensuring the Gunners will profit from any future movement involving the winger.

The move represents a massive financial shift for the player, with reports suggesting his new salary in the Middle East significantly dwarfs the £180,000-per-week package he earned in the Premier League. Martinelli was quick to embrace his new surroundings, appearing in an unveiling video on the club's social media channels to announce: 'Proud to be blue, proud to be Al-Hilal.'