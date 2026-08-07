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Khaled Mahmoud

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus to Napoli? Agent breaks silence after being spotted at training camp amid transfer speculation

G. Jesus
SSC Napoli
Arsenal
M. Allegri
Premier League
Serie A
Transfers

Gabriel Jesus’ future at Arsenal has come under intense scrutiny following the appearance of his representative at Napoli's pre-season headquarters. The Brazilian forward is entering a pivotal stage of his career in North London, and the presence of his agent in Italy has set the transfer rumour mill into overdrive.

  • Speculation mounts after Castel di Sangro sighting

    With the transfer window entering its final stretch, Jesus has unexpectedly emerged as a hot topic in Italy. Speculation intensified on Friday evening when the Arsenal forward's representative, Giovanni Branchini, was spotted in the stands at Napoli’s pre-season training camp in Castel di Sangro.

    Branchini’s appearance in Castel di Sangro comes at a crucial juncture, with Jesus now entering the final 12 months of his Arsenal contract. Although the 29-year-old remains an essential piece of Mikel Arteta’s squad depth, his long-term future in North London is increasingly uncertain. Italian reports suggest Napoli view Jesus as a primary target should both Romelu Lukaku and Lorenzo Lucca depart before the deadline.

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    Agent clarifies motives for Napoli visit

    Despite the intense focus on a potential transfer for the Arsenal star, Branchini has moved quickly to downplay the significance of his arrival at the training base. The veteran agent also represents Napoli’s new head coach, Massimiliano Allegri, and he maintains that his visit was strictly related to his relationship with the former Juventus manager rather than any ongoing negotiations for the Brazilian forward.

    Speaking to Videoinformazioni.com, Branchini was direct about his reasons for being present at the camp. He stated: 'Allegri and I have been in touch, I came here today to come and visit him. He’s working hard and he’s happy with everything. He’s always had a good opinion of this team and is satisfied with the work that is being done.'

  • Addressing the Gabriel Jesus rumours

    When pressed specifically on whether the Arsenal man was a topic of conversation during his meeting with the Napoli hierarchy or the coaching staff, Branchini was firm in his denial. The agent insists that no formal or informal talks have taken place regarding the striker's availability. When asked about Jesus specifically, Branchini said: 'I haven’t spoken to Allegri about him.'

    Italian media outlets noted that Branchini was visibly trying to steer away from the line of questioning regarding the Premier League star. The forward, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, is coming off a remarkable campaign where he helped the Gunners lift the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final before falling to Paris Saint-Germain. Given those achievements, his agent appears reluctant to engage in public discourse about his client's future while the transfer market remains fluid.

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    The logistics of a potential transfer

    When questioned on whether selling Lukaku and Lucca was a vital condition for any deal involving the Brazilian, Branchini swiftly shut down the suggestion. He replied: 'In my line of work, the ‘ifs’ count for very little, not as much as they matter for you journalists. From my point of view, it’s better to not talk about speculation.' Though the representative has finally addressed the media, his reluctance to discuss hypothetical conditions still leaves plenty of room for future twists.

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