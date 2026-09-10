Gabriel Jesus equals Brazil legend Rivaldo as former Arsenal star reveals 'different emotion' after scoring in Barcelona home debut

Barcelona continued their blistering form in the UEFA Champions League with a commanding 5-1 victory against Feyenoord at Camp Nou. Raphinha bagged a double alongside spectacular strikes from Karim Adeyemi and Lamine Yamal, while Gabriel Jesus capped off the emphatic win late on.

Making his second appearance following his transfer from Arsenal, the 29-year-old was introduced from the bench in the closing stages for his European debut with the Blaugrana. Within moments of stepping onto the pitch, the Brazilian striker met a cushioned cross from Yamal to glance a header into the net with his very first touch at the stadium.

The quickfire strike prompted Jesus to unleash his trademark celebration before the home crowd, capping off a dominant performance from the Catalan giants on Europe's biggest stage.



