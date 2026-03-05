AFP
Frustrated Pep Guardiola gives blunt two-word assessment after reporter boldly asks Man City boss what his side 'could do better' after costly Nottingham Forest draw
A chaotic clash at the Etihad Stadium
City initially broke the deadlock late in the first half when Semenyo powerfully volleyed in a cross from Rayan Cherki. The visitors responded after the break with a clever Gibbs-White finish, but their parity was short-lived as Rodri quickly headed the hosts back in front from a corner. Despite City's push to extend their advantage and multiple dismissed penalty shouts, Vitor Pereira's men struck again through a brilliant long-range effort from Anderson. A frantic stoppage-time period saw both sides trade late scares, with the Forest defence ultimately holding firm to secure a hard-fought point.
Guardiola's blunt post-match verdict
Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, a clearly exasperated Guardiola offered a short response when asked by reporters what his side could have improved upon to secure all three points. "Score goals," the Catalan replied curtly.
He continued: "In general there were many good things. I would like to concede fewer, but it's not about analysing one specific action. I never point fingers at my players. We did everything, had the chances at the end and in first half. The momentum. But something always happens and we could not win."
Bernardo Silva reflects on bittersweet milestone
Bernardo Silva, who made history by becoming the first outfield player to reach 350 starts under Guardiola, was equally dejected. "Quite frustrating because playing at home and twice we were leading and we couldn't keep the result. At the end we had a lot of chances, they went up twice and scored two goals. Sometimes football is like this," the Portugal international told TNT Sports. He also noted that Forest were "patient enough to punish us when they were able to counter, we weren't stable enough in terms of not allowing them to find spaces."
Haaland quiet again as title race shifts
Erling Haaland once again failed to bring his shooting boots on a night where City desperately needed his clinical edge. The Norwegian marksman saw a deflected effort hit the woodwork but was largely kept quiet by a resilient Forest backline. The draw means City have now dropped crucial points at home, leaving them trailing leaders Arsenal by seven points. While this gives the Gunners a significant cushion at the top of the table as the season enters its final stretch, City do still possess a game in hand over their north London rivals, who they are due to face during the run-in. Indeed, the widening gap turns their upcoming April clash into a strict must-win encounter if Guardiola's men are to successfully reclaim the Premier League crown.
