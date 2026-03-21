Barcelona continue to apply relentless pressure in their bid to sign Inter’s left-back Alessandro Bastoni this summer. The Catalan club is convinced and aware that its sporting project, ahead of next season, can be improved by signing a top-class left-footed centre-back, and the management’s chosen target remains the Italian international, for whom – according to Spanish sources – a major deal is being put together, both from a sporting and financial perspective.
Translated by
From Spain – Barcelona: talks have begun regarding Bastoni; Inter are already looking for a replacement, with Buongiorno also emerging as a possibility
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In fact, the online newspaper *Sport* reports that Barcelona had already made contact with Bastoni’s representatives at the start of the current season to find out what the player’s future plans are.
According to the Spanish source, Inter are realising that the potential sale of the centre-back could fund future signings in the upcoming summer transfer window.
PRICE
Over the past few weeks, Barcelona have made concrete moves towards signing Bastoni from Inter. According to information leaked by the club based in Viale della Liberazione – as reported by Sport – the figure at which the Nerazzurri defender could be sold is said to be around €70 million, but the Blaugrana club is convinced that this sale price could be reduced through a number of solutions currently being considered by the Catalan management.
SEARCH FOR A REPLACEMENT
One detail that should not be overlooked – as Sport points out – is that Inter are already scouting potential replacements for Bastoni, with a list of players ranging from Alessandro Buongiorno of Napoli and Evan Ndicka of Roma to Jhon Lucumì of Bologna.
Barcelona are ready to step up talks from April onwards and are considering the best option – such as including a player in the deal – to try and lower any potential financial demands from the Nerazzurri.