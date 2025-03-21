'Still not good enough' - Frenkie de Jong shuts down Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi comparisons with Barcelona star adamant no player will ever come close to Inter Miami captain
Frenkie de Jong shut down Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi comparisons as the Dutch star believes the teenager is "still not good enough".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Yamal has been sensational for Barca & Spain
- Has often been compared to Messi
- De Jong believes no one can match the Argentine's aura