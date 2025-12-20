VIDEO: Frank Lampard sparks Championship melee after celebrating 10-man Coventry's hard-fought Southampton draw

The Championship leaders took the lead through Ephron Mason-Clark's strike at the stroke of half-time as Coventry headed into the break with a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately for the visitors, they were reduced to 10 men within the first two minutes of the second half as Jay Dasilva caught Wellington with a poor challenge. The Saints soon equalised through Nathan Wood's goal in the 56th minute, but after they failed to breach a spirited Coventry defence.
At the end of the game, emotions got the better of Lampard as he pointed towards the Southampton fans with his thumbs up after being targeted with X-rated chants throughout the game. Saints attacker Leo Scienza spotted Lampard's gesture and first confronted the opposition coach before players from both sides got involved in a melee.