VIDEO: Frank Lampard sparks Championship melee after celebrating 10-man Coventry's hard-fought Southampton draw

After the controversial on-field incident, Lampard issued an apology as he told reporters, "I was probably emotional. The fans had given me a bit in the last 10 minutes and I went on the pitch to give them a bit back. It was really out of order but I wouldn’t have had as long in this game if I wasn’t sometimes emotional on the pitch, and not a bad bloke off it.

"I was very proud of the players and then it got a bit heated. Not every game can we shake hands and smile. I have no problem with their players or fans. This is a very good football club and I have always liked it. They might not have that back for me tonight but that’s fine. I was hyped because of what my players had done. I’m not a robot. I had 10 minutes of that and I think I’m allowed to have a little moment."